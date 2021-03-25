Royal Navy plane crashes in Cornwall
A Royal Navy plane has crashed in a field in Cornwall.
Two pilots are being checked for injuries after ejecting from a Hawk aircraft from the 736 Naval Air Squadron, based at RNAS Culdrose, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed.
An investigation into the crash "will begin in due course", the MOD said.
Police said they received reports of an aircraft crashing in the St Martins area of Helston and have asked people to avoid the area.
