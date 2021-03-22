Covid-19 impact on local elections in the South West
By Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter
- Published
This year's local elections will be very different due to Covid-19.
Authorities across the south-west of England are working to make sure the democratic process is Covid safe.
Voters on 6 May can expect one-way systems, social distancing, plastic screens, hand sanitiser in polling stations and PPE for election staff.
A surge in postal votes is expected, with Exeter City Council already reporting 800 more applications than usual at this point.
People who are shielding in particular are being encouraged to vote by post.
Planning elections at anytime is a big task, without the pressures of a global pandemic to factor in.
In some places there are three sets of elections - full council, town and parish council and police and crime commissioner elections.
Kate Kennally, Cornwall's returning officer and the council's chief executive, said: "This is a complicated set of arrangements.
"We're going out and we're visiting every single polling station and undertaking a Covid risk assessment.
She said they were "doing everything we can to make sure this is a safe and effective election".
Voters going along in person are also being reminded to take their own pen.
Candidates are also facing a very different election, with restrictions on campaigning.
John Street, Exeter City Council's returning officer, said social distancing measures will also change the counts.
"I'm sure there'll be some degree of cheering and that sort of thing going on, but it certainly won't be the hundreds of people there supporting those being elected... it will probably more likely be in the tens of people," he said.
Turnout in local council elections is lower than in general elections.
However, Andrew Jones, University of Exeter research fellow, said postal votes might increase participation this year.
He said: "People are feeling more switched on about politics and we've seen that Covid and especially the lockdown rules have almost resulted in this micro-local effect, and people are seeing how local politics really do effect their day-to-day life."
One survey from the University of Essex suggested Covid-19 will be the most important issue for people in local elections - even though the main decisions on the pandemic are made at a national level.
Anyone self-isolating can apply for a proxy vote up until 17:00 on polling day.