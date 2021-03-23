G7 summit: Newquay airport to get £7.8m for upgrades
The airport which will receive world leaders for this year's G7 summit has been given £7.8m for upgrades.
Council-owned Newquay Airport in Cornwall has been given government funding ahead of the summit in June.
A Cornwall Council report said the airport could not currently support "the needs of the aircraft types that will be arriving".
World leaders including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are due to attend.
"The council has very recently received notification from the government's Cabinet Office that it would be providing grant funding of £7.853m to support required upgrade works at the airport in readiness for the G7 summit," the council report stated.
It said that because of the urgency of the works, council leader Julian German had made an individual decision on Monday to include the funding in the council's capital programme.
The government is providing £7.853m which will be used to carry out upgrades needed so that aircraft carrying world leaders can land at the airport.
No further details have been given about what the works involve, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Cornwall was chosen to host the G7 summit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It will be based at the Carbis Bay Hotel where the leaders will stay and conduct their meetings.
The Tregenna Castle will also provide accommodation for the event.