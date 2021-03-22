Cornwall beaches to get full lifeguard cover
- Published
All of Cornwall's beaches will have lifeguards this summer, the RNLI said.
A shortage of lifeguards during the first coronavirus lockdown meant not all beaches were patrolled.
The RNLI faced calls to put more staff on duty after several sea rescues during hot weather, including two deaths in Cornwall.
Lifeguards will be on duty across 22 beaches from 2 April, with full cover coming later in the season, the RNLI said.
By peak school summer holiday time 87 beaches across the region will be patrolled, it said.
The charity paused its lifeguard programme in March last year amid measures to control the spread of coronavirus.
In May it confirmed lifeguards would not be at its usual 240 sites.
The beaches covered from 2 April include Sennen, Porthmeor, Gwithian, Praa Sands, Perranporth, Fistral, Watergate and Polzeath.
The "intensive" two-week induction for new lifeguards starts on Monday - 12 days before cover is set to begin.
Lifeguard Kat Wood said this year's training would be outdoors, because coronavirus restrictions banned indoor pool sessions.
She said: "This afternoon the plan is to go over to Porthmeor - there's a nice small wave there today - and we'll practice our board and tube rescues, all of our first aid, and our signal flags."