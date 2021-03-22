Cornwall fishing vessel pulls 'miles' of plastic from sea
A crab-fishing vessel has pulled what its crew has described as "miles" of plastic line from the sea.
The crew of the Nimrod TO30, based at Newlyn, Cornwall, found the pollution while fishing south of the Isles of Scilly.
Vessel bosses said on Facebook those onboard spent more than an hour pulling it from the water.
Skipper Ben Rowse said: "That plastic would have been in the sea for God knows how many years if we didn't."
Mr Rowse, of the Real Cornish Crab Co, said he believed it "would have easily killed thousands of animals".
"So I feel good about taking the time to do that," he added.
He said the company hoped to contribute to "growing a population of fishermen who respect the ocean will help to protect sealife and preserve fish stocks for future generations".
"The ocean provides for us, we must take care of it in return," he said.
