BBC News

Four friends rescued from sea and cliffs in Cornwall

Published
image copyrightAnya Gilroy
image captionOne of the friends was airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital for treatment for head injuries

Three friends were rescued from the sea after getting into difficulty and a fourth suffered head injuries falling down a cliff path trying to help.

One person had jumped into the water at Porthchapel, near Porthcurno, Cornwall, to help two friends, Paul Fisher, from Falmouth Coastguard, said.

Shortly after a woman was injured after "sprinting over" to help, falling and hitting her head.

Sennen RNLI helped those in the sea and the woman was airlifted to hospital.

image copyrightAnya Gilroy
image captionThe three people in difficulty in the sea were rescued by Sennen RNLI
image copyrightAnya Gilroy
image captionThe woman who fell on the cliff path was treated by coastguard rescue teams before being airlifted

Mr Fisher said it could have been "significantly worse" and their actions were "born from good intent", but the sequence of events had "effectively created two incidents" for emergency services.

He said those who needed help were "experienced, healthy and capable" people, describing one of them as an "excellent swimmer".

"Even when conditions look benign the sea can, and often will catch you unawares," Mr Fisher added.

The woman hurt on the cliffs was cared for by coastguard rescue teams and airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, the RNLI said.

image copyrightAnya Gilroy
image captionRescue teams carried a stretcher down the cliff path

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.