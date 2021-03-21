Four friends rescued from sea and cliffs in Cornwall
- Published
Three friends were rescued from the sea after getting into difficulty and a fourth suffered head injuries falling down a cliff path trying to help.
One person had jumped into the water at Porthchapel, near Porthcurno, Cornwall, to help two friends, Paul Fisher, from Falmouth Coastguard, said.
Shortly after a woman was injured after "sprinting over" to help, falling and hitting her head.
Sennen RNLI helped those in the sea and the woman was airlifted to hospital.
Mr Fisher said it could have been "significantly worse" and their actions were "born from good intent", but the sequence of events had "effectively created two incidents" for emergency services.
He said those who needed help were "experienced, healthy and capable" people, describing one of them as an "excellent swimmer".
"Even when conditions look benign the sea can, and often will catch you unawares," Mr Fisher added.
The woman hurt on the cliffs was cared for by coastguard rescue teams and airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, the RNLI said.