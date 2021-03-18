BBC News

Ten crews battle Trekenning barn fire

Published
image copyrightWadebridge Community Fire Station
image captionTen crews were called in after a large barn fire in Trekenning

Ten crews attended a fire in a large barn that burned for nearly 12 hours.

An investigation into the cause is underway after the fire at Trekenning near St Columb, which was reported at 22:50 GMT on Wednesday.

Crews from St Columb, Wadebridge and Padstow were among those who attended - no injuries were reported.

The 50m (164ft) fire spread from the barn which housed machinery and fuel, to three residential roofs.

Crews remained at the scene nearly 12 hours after the first call out.

image copyrightWadebridge Community Fire Station
image captionNo-one was injured in the blaze that spread to three homes

