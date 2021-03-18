G7 Cornwall: Carbis Bay Hotel urged to stop meeting rooms development
The hotel where the G7 summit talks are set to be held has been advised to stop building nine new meeting rooms while its planning application is considered.
Carbis Bay Hotel recently started work clearing the site prior to submitting plans, angering environmentalists.
An application has now been submitted for three single-storey buildings.
Cornwall Council said is does not have "powers to stop works whilst we determine the application, but we urge owners to do so".
Carbis Bay Estate said it is working closely with the council and independent bodies.
The G7 summit is due to take place on 11 to 13 June when leaders from UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan will gather in Cornwall, along with those from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU.
In a statement last week it said it was "committed to sustainability" and that "part of our long-standing plans for the estate included clearing a small self-seeded scrubland area to the side of the hotel".
More than 40 people have objected to the application, which was submitted to Cornwall Council's planning portal on Monday.
In 2018, plans for eco-lodges in the same area were refused on grounds that they would "encroach on undeveloped woodland/scrub", have a "detrimental visual impact" and "block important public views".
A decision on the current planning application is due to be made before 10 May.
Cornwall Council's Cabinet member for Planning and Economy Tim Dwelly, said: "As a council, we say to any landowner that they should cease unauthorised works and only go ahead if/when the works have planning permission. We always urge landowners to respect this request.
"I had expected Carbis Bay Hotel to do exactly this, in response to the enforcement case triggered by complaints about tree felling and laying of concrete foundations without planning permission."
He added that he "hopes the hotel now takes note".
The council is continuing to investigate tree loss that has already occurred, and said it will be "discussing with the owner mitigation for the impact that the works have already had upon the environment".
The hotel said it will comment further in the coming days.