Princess Diana's handwritten letters fetch £67,900
A collection of handwritten letters by Diana, Princess of Wales, has been sold for £67,900 at auction.
About 40 letters and greetings cards were described by Cornwall auctioneers David Lay as an "important and exciting collection".
They were sent between 1990 and 1997 from Princess Diana to her friend Roger Bramble.
The highest amount for a single lot was £7,200 for a 1996 letter describing the Queen as "The Boss".
A 1996 letter describing how meeting Mr Bramble was a "much welcomed distraction from the mundane activities that are associated with an impending divorce!" sold for £6,500.
A note sold for £1,350 which described Princess Diana's "ghastly week" in 1992 as a biography about her life was serialised in newspapers.
And a 1995 Christmas card featuring Princes William and Harry with Princess Diana sold for £2,300.
Proceeds will be donated to organisations which the princess and Mr Bramble supported including the English National Ballet and the Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra.
Mimi Connell-Lay, from David Lay Auctions, said before the sale: "She does come across as an extremely warm, witty, funny, charming and generous-hearted person and I think that is the main motivation for them being sold."