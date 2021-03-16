Man in car crash dies from 45-year-old brain injury
- Published
A man seriously injured in a car crash as a teenager died 45 years later from a brain injury he sustained in it, a coroner has concluded.
Tony Callaway, from Illogan, Cornwall, was 17 when the crash in 1975 left him immobile and quadriplegic. He also later had epilepsy, his inquest heard.
He died in December, aged 62.
Andrew Cox, acting senior Cornwall coroner, praised his family for the "excellent care" they had provided full-time since the crash.
The hearing in Truro was told a post-mortem examination found Mr Callaway's cause of death was aspiration pneumonia, sepsis and traumatic brain injury from the crash.
Mr Cox concluded the road crash ultimately led to his death.
He commended Mr Callaway's family for the care, saying they acted like skilled nurses with his medical challenges, and that had helped his longevity.