Rescued Scottish beaver sisters arrive in Cornwall
Two beavers that were rescued in Scotland have been rehomed in Cornwall.
The two sisters, who were found separated from their family in Scotland, were released into a large woodland at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.
Natural England has provided the licensing to keep beavers at the sanctuary.
Beavers were brought back to Cornwall in 2017, after a 400 year absence, with the release of a male and female at Woodland Valley Farm near Ladock.
Since then there have been two more releases, including a beaver on Bodmin Moor in 2020.
A Cornish Seal Sanctuary spokeswoman said the beavers would make an "excellent addition" to the site and offer the opportunity for researchers to study their impact on the environment.
"The sanctuary's old otter enclosure has been repurposed and updated to create a new beaver nursery for the pair, where they will spend their first few months settling in, with the team keeping a close eye on their behaviour and eating habits," she said.
Jenny Bryce, wildlife ecology manager at NatureScot, wished the sanctuary "every success" and said the nature authority "look forward to supporting similar projects elsewhere to realise the many benefits that beavers can provide".
Beavers, prized for their soft warm fur, meat and glandular oil for use in medicines, were hunted to extinction in England 400 years ago.
In recent years they have been reintroduced in Scotland, Wales and now increasingly in England, with up to 500 thought to be housed around the country, mostly in enclosures.
