Man accused of assisting murderer took own life
- Published
A man accused of assisting a murderer took his own life before he went on trial, an inquest has heard.
Mark Jackson had been charged with assisting Carl Smythe, who was jailed for killing Damian Bendelow, 20, in Liskeard, Cornwall, in 2020.
An inquest in Truro heard Mr Jackson, 55, was found dead at his home in Liskeard last June and police said there were no suspicious circumstances.
Acting senior Cornwall coroner Andrew Cox recorded a verdict of suicide.
Damian Bendelow was stabbed six times by Smythe in a car park after a fight in a pub in Liskeard in January 2020.
'Pressure of court case'
Smythe, 46, was jailed for a minimum of 21 years last August.
Mr Jackson was charged with assisting an offender and was due to go on trial last July.
He was found dead at his home in Pavlova Close in mid June, the inquest heard.
Det Con Lindsay Cork, of Devon and Cornwall Police, told the coroner no suicide note was found at Mr Jackson's flat, but there were notes referring to Mr Bendelow's death.
Mr Jackson had let Smythe have a key to his flat and told him to leave after he had realised what had happened to Mr Bendelow, the inquest was told.
Mr Jackson had said he had no other involvement with Smythe, it heard.
The inquest was also told Mr Jackson was a very anxious person who had suffered from the effects of lockdown and not being able to see his sons, as well as the "obvious pressure of the court case".
Mr Cox concluded Mr Jackson took his own life, saying Mr Jackson was facing a number of pressures in his life, including the lockdown and the court case.
