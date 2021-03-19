Isles of Scilly housing shortage forces NHS nurse to quit
- Published
A nurse plans to quit her job at an NHS hospital on the Isles of Scilly as there is no housing available.
Sue Spaughton, 40, works in a team of seven staff nurses at St Mary's Hospital.
Her family of four's rental accommodation contract expired in mid-March and they have only found another property until 9 April.
The Council of the Isles of Scilly said it was "doing its part in addressing an acute housing shortage" on the islands.
Mrs Spaughton moved into the winter-let on St Mary's, from mainland Cornwall, with her husband and two children, aged five and seven, after she was recruited to the nursing post in November.
She said they had assumed they would find alternative accommodation, but had exhausted all possibilities.
"It's really disappointing, we're really upset," she said.
"I get on well with the team, they don't want me to go - the kids are settled and really doing well at school."
The Isles of Scilly's economy is heavily reliant on tourism in the warmer months, meaning many rental properties on the islands are winter-lets.
She said neither her employer, Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, the Council of the Isles of Scilly, nor any landlords including the Duchy of Cornwall have been able to help.
She said there was bound to be an impact on the "really small team" when she left.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said it provided a number of single occupancy rooms, but it was unusual for there to be any space.
They said: "We are naturally disappointed, that after relocating her family, Sue has been unable to secure local accommodation.
"We have approached local accommodation providers, as well as the council and Duchy for help to resolve Sue's position.
"This is an ongoing challenge for us, our staff and other organisations who employ clinicians, who are not doctors and therefore do not qualify for key worker housing."
The Council of the Isles of Scilly said to be eligible for housing help a person must have lived on the islands for two-and-a-half years.
"At present, there is an acute housing shortage on the islands and the council is doing its part in addressing this in the long-term through a housing delivery programme."
The council said it was "vital that prospective employees secure the accommodation to meet their needs before moving to the islands".
The Duchy of Cornwall, which owns and manages many houses on the Isles of Scilly, did not comment to the BBC.