Bugaled Breizh: Relatives believe a submarine may have cause the sinking
By Johnny O'Shea
BBC News
- Published
The inquest into the deaths of two French fishermen who died when the trawler Bugaled Breizh sank in 2004, will be reopened later this year.
A Central Criminal Court judge told a pre-inquest review at the Old Bailey it would be heard in London in October.
Previous hearings relating to the deaths of Pascal Le Floch and Yves Gloaguen have been in Truro, as their bodies were returned to Cornwall.
The Ministry of Defence denies claims a Royal Navy submarine was involved.
Three other men also died when the boat sank off the Lizard peninsula.
One crew member's body was taken to France and the other two were never found.
Judge Nigel Lickley QC, acting as coroner, said the "long-delayed" inquest would be a "full, fair and rigorous investigation".
He added he was "conscious the families want it brought to a conclusion".
The judge said a London location for the hearing was "more convenient" for those involved including relatives of those who died.
The inquest is concerned with the deaths of two of the men, Mr Le Floch and Mr Gloaguen, whose bodies were taken by search and rescue helicopter to Cornwall.
Relatives believe the trawler was dragged underwater when a submarine became snagged in its nets.
France's top judicial court, the Court of Cassation, said in 2006 there was no evidence to support the submarine claim, nor that it was a fishing accident.
In 2019, an inquest was partially held in Cornwall but was adjourned, and subsequently handed to a circuit judge by the chief coroner.
Judge Lickley explained this was done as a "judge can be given more information about matters of national security than a coroner".
This had enabled him to investigate further and establish there were no non-allied submarines in the area at the time of the sinking, he said.
Oliver Hyams, counsel for the families, argued that there is "credible expert evidence" consistent with the submarine theory and that the issue should "remain live" for consideration in the inquest.
Edward Pleeth, for the Ministry of Defence, said: "There is no arguable evidence that a submarine made any contribution to the sinking of the vessel."
The judge will decide whether to include the submarine theory in the inquest, and also whether a jury should be appointed as the relatives would prefer.
A further pre-inquest review will be held later in the year, with the full inquest scheduled to start on 4 October.