G7 Cornwall: Carbis Bay Hotel under planning investigation
- Published
Works being undertaken at the hotel set to hold the G7 summit are being investigated following reports of "ancient trees" being removed.
Cornwall Council was contacted after concerns were raised about trees being removed and building works at the Carbis Bay Hotel.
The hotel has denied these claims, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
The 2021 G7 is set to be held in Carbis Bay, near St Ives in June.
Lisa Arthur, who lives nearby, said: "I'm just devastated for the community."
She said the trees were part of an ancient woodland and the "green space has just become so popular".
Environmental campaigner Elise Langley said it was "disrespectful" and when Carbis Bay previously put in a planning application for the same site it was denied.
"The National Trust objected to it, local people objected to it, the town councillors objected to it."
A cabinet member for economy and planning Tim Dwelly said "a possible breach was being investigated" and the Carbis Bay Hotel was in the process of submitting a planning application for the work.
Andrew Mitchell, a fellow cabinet member, said the issue was "sensitive" because of G7 but "that cannot and must not be an excuse for the planning system to be ridden roughshod over".
Carbis Bay Hotel said it would like to "address the misunderstanding on social media" and reassure guests and neighbours.
"Part of our long-standing plans for the estate included clearing a small self-seeded scrubland area to the side of the hotel, and work on this area started several years ago.
"We can confirm this was not ancient woodland and there are no badger sets on this piece of land."
The estate said it was working to increase planting in the area and the South West Coast Path is "fully open".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.