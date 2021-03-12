Harry Glasson: Songwriter's 'pride' when people sing his songs
By Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
- Published
A Cornish folk songwriter says he feels "immense pride" when people sing his songs.
Harry Glasson, 69, who wrote the song Cornwall My Home, was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in 2009.
It left him unable to sing for five years which he said was "not very good for a singer and tour guide".
"I can sing again and I sing every bit as well as I did before - I just didn't sing that well before," said Mr Glasson.
He was born in Cornwall and joined the merchant navy before returning to set up his own business as a sightseeing tour guide.
He said he grew up around music and his father "was a very good singer" in a choir.
Mr Glasson said he loved songs that told stories so started to write his own about Cornwall.
Perhaps his most iconic song, Cornwall My Home, has been performed hundreds, if not thousands of times by different singers and groups, including for St Piran's Day, at the Minack Theatre and in pubs and venues across Cornwall.
Mr Glasson wrote it in 1997 for the Cape Cornwall Singers.
The song features the lyrics: "And this is my Cornwall and I'll tell you why, because I was born here and here I shall die."
He said: "There are two or three of the songs that I have written and everybody says that it is as if they have been around forever.
"I've had people say 'my grandfather used to sing that to me when I was a kid' and I say 'I don't think so somehow' ... but I think it has seeped into peoples' consciousness in a strange way."
Following cancer surgery Mr Glasson has to press a button on his throat to speak.
He said five years after surgery he got a "hands free" device which enabled him to sing again.
"I'm not one of those people who gets low.
"I'm so lucky I don't have that black dog thing like some people do but I did miss the singing and the entertainment ... It was hard going for the first few years."
Mr Glasson still writes songs from his home in Goldsithney.
He said performing at the Minack Theatre with singer Will Keating last summer was "one of the highlights of my life".
He said: "I was quite surprised how much Cornwall My Home has really touched the hearts of people ... I didn't realise so many people thought as I did [about Cornwall].
"It doesn't matter whether they were born here or not, they are here because they love Cornwall - most of them.
"It's for everybody who loves Cornwall."