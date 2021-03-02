Kit Hill death: Two men plead not guilty to murder
- Published
Two men have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 22-year-old man in Cornwall.
Callum Hill died two days after being found seriously injured at Kit Hill, near Callington, on 26 March.
Andrew Hatrey, 38, from Callington, and Kristian Humphries, 30, from Gunnislake, denied murder at Truro Crown Court.
Mr Hatrey, Mr Humphries and two other men also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit violent conduct.
Daniel Humphries, 24, and Alexander Humphries, 27, both from Callington, denied the charge, which is in connection with the death of Callum Hill.
Alexander Humphries also pleaded not guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent against Mr Hatrey, which is alleged to have happened on the same day. A hearing is due to take place on 20 April.
A trial for the other charges is expected to take place in August.
A fifth person, Terri Underwood, 40, from St Ive, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.