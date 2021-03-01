Cornish seafood supplier Falfish bought by Morrisons
- Published
A seafood supplier in Cornwall has been bought by UK supermarket Morrisons.
Falfish, which operates from Falmouth and Redruth, has supplied Morrisons for the past 16 years.
The Bradford-based supermarket purchases 80% of its fish from Falfish, accounting for about half of the wholesaler's £40m annual revenue.
Morrisons said the purchase, for an undisclosed sum, meant it had become the first supermarket in the UK to own its own fishing boat.
The deal is the latest move by Morrisons to own parts of its supply chain.
The supermarket said the purchase would help to reinforce its commitment for sustainable seafood and fish.
"Falfish is a great fit with Morrisons; not only is it a great British company supplying high quality fish and shellfish, but they also share our passion for sustainability and for local sourcing," said Andrew Thornber, manufacturing director at Morrisons.
"Our manufacturing operations employ around 9,000 people at 19 sites throughout Britain, providing around 25% of everything that Morrisons sells," he added.
Falfish's managing director Mark Greet said the company's 140 staff would transfer to Morrisons.
"For my father Ian and our family, as part of the Cornish community, this acquisition ensures the continuing ethos of Falfish in upholding our relationships and values.
"The acquisition is great news for Falfish's Cornish operations and the wider community, bringing investment and access to many new opportunities," he added.