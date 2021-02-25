Fight to save Cornish fishing buildings in Cadgwith Cove
A group fighting to save three buildings used by fishermen for centuries from potential development has raised more than £100,000.
The buildings at Cadgwith Cove, Cornwall, are used to store equipment and process catches.
One building, the Winch House, is up for sale and Grade Ruan Parish Council has been offered first refusal.
Fisherman Tommy Phillips said if the buildings went, so would the fishing industry in the cove.
He said: "If we don't manage to secure these buildings, they are under threat if they get into the wrong hands.
"They need to stay as fishing buildings to support the fishermen."
The Winch House, as its name suggests, has a winch inside which is used to pull boats back up on to the beach and dates back to the 18th Century, according to Historic England.
The parish council is currently trying to get approval from central government to buy it.
John Tham, a trustee for the charitable trust, which owns the Winch House, said the building was bought and restored 26 years ago.
He said it was time to sell it and if the council could buy the building it would be "a good result all round".
He added that the money from the sale would go to other charities, including one which saves hedgehogs.
Vice chairman Nigel Green said: "The council unanimously supports both the purchase of the buildings and the holding of the freehold by the council in perpetuity.
"The council is fortunate to be a body that never dies, and so is a safe pair of hands to hold prized community assets in perpetuity."
The other two buildings are used by fishermen for storing their catch, mending nets and pots and also house an art gallery and two shops selling fresh fish.
They are currently not for sale, but the fishermen want to prevent the buildings from ending up on the open market.
Cadgwith Fishing Cove Trust is trying to raise £300,000 to buy those two buildings to protect them from any future development.
Brett Jose, trustee and fisherman, said the group was "amazed" by the response to the fundraising campaign which has raised more than £115,000.
Mr Green said the owners of the three buildings had been "very responsible, community-minded custodians, who have allowed fishing to continue unchanged during their period of ownership over many years, and the whole community are very thankful for that".
Sarah Stephens, from Cadgwith, said the buildings were central to the character of the cove.
"You take the fishing out of here and you'll just have a silent village and the heartbeat will be gone," she said.
