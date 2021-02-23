Cornwall council tax to rise 5% from April 2021
Council tax in Cornwall is set to rise by nearly 5% from April.
Councillors voted in favour of a 1.99% rise on top of a 3% rise in government charges for adult social care.
This amounts to a £1.52 a week increase for the average band D property.
Cornwall Council said the rise was needed due to "pressures on local government funding" brought about by government austerity and rising social care costs.
Despite the rise, residents' bills will remain "among the lowest in the south west", the council said.
In September, the council warned of up to 200 potential job losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
'Herculean effort'
It called on the government to "stop pushing the rising costs of adult social care" onto taxpayers.
Council leader, Liberal Democrat Julian German, said the authority had adapted to budget restraints in recent years, making £380m of savings while still "putting residents first" and "protecting vital services".
"However, the demand for our services is rising as more residents come to rely on our adult social care services, and more children than ever need the social care we provide," he said.
"For many years, government have promised a sustainable funding solution, but instead government are forcing Council's into council tax rises."
The budget was opposed by both Conservative and Labour councillors, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In debate, Conservative councillor David Harris acknowledged the difficulties posed in setting the budget.
However, he argued proposed savings, which include £18m from adult social care and another £3.5m in "flex targets", would more accurately be described as "hope targets".
Mr Harris said a "Herculean effort" would be needed achieve this and the council had "failed or set itself up to fail".
