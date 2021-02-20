Man arrested in Penzance reservoir murder investigation
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a reservoir.
A 50-year-old man "with links to Cornwall" has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police were called to Drift Reservoir near Penzance at 16:00 GMT on Thursday and found a man in his 30s with a suspected stab wound.
He was confirmed dead at the scene, with inquiries ongoing to identify him and inform his next of kin.
"We're in the early stages of our investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the death of this man," said Det Insp Steve Hambly, from Devon and Cornwall Police.
"Scene guards remain in place at locations in St Ives and Penzance whilst officers continue enquiries, and these are expected to remain in place over the weekend."
He asked for any members of the public who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area of Drift Reservoir or Lelant between Monday and Thursday to come forward.