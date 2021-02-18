St Agnes Cold War bunker with sea views sells for £50,500
An underground bunker built during the Cold War has been sold at auction for £50,500.
There was brisk bidding for the lot, which looks out over the north Cornwall coast near St Agnes.
It quickly broke through the guide price of £25,000 to £35,000 to sell to an unnamed bidder.
The former monitoring post, built in 1961 and accessed down a 14ft (4.2m) ladder, was one of about 1,500 built in the Cold War era.
It was decommissioned in 1991 and auctioneer Adam Cook suggested a "variety of uses" including a "glorified wine cellar", subject to planning permission from Cornwall Council.
It was used in the Cold War to monitor aircraft and any potential nuclear threats.
The bunker was manned by volunteers and consists of an access shaft, a toilet and a monitoring room.
