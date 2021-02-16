Cornwall fly-tippers leave drugs among rubbish
Fly-tippers left a beauty spot strewn with rubbish including packets of prescription drugs.
Eloise Foley said she was driving on a side road off the A38 in the Glynn Valley, Cornwall, when she saw two men chucking the rubbish out of their car.
"It was shocking, I had never seen so much plastic being chucked out," said the 31-year-old.
Ms Foley said she stopped to speak to the men but when they saw her they drove off.
"I couldn't believe my eyes," she said.
"Anyone could have picked them up, the absolute no care attitude is disgusting."
Two of the drugs are thought to be used for blood thinning and to treat high blood pressure.
Ms Foley and the friends in her car filled a bin liner with the waste.
She was advised by police to report the case to Cornwall County Council's waste team who can prosecute cases of fly-tipping.
Looe Pharmacy, where the drugs had been prescribed, urged anyone with waste prescription drugs to hand them in.
"It's a free service at any pharmacy and we can dispose of them safely," said a spokeswoman.