Three-mile wide gorse fire breaks out on moor near Bodmin
A three-mile wide fire broke out on a moor near Bodmin, Cornwall on Thursday night.
It was the third wildfire reported in the South West in the last week with a huge blaze on Dartmoor also on Thursday and one in Cornwall on Tuesday.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said two areas of gorse were still burning on Cardinham Moor near Bodmin.
Six appliances were brought in and a fire crew from Bodmin is still at the scene, said the fire service.
Wadebridge fire crew said they were called soon after 23:00 GMT on Thursday.
They tweeted: "Firefighters have spent the night battling with beaters and monitoring from a distance."
A crew were mobilised following multiple reports of a large fire near #Millpool, #Bodmin shortly after 23:00 yesterday evening.— Wadebridge Community Fire Station (@WadebridgeCFRS) February 12, 2021
Crews arrived to a 3 mile front of high grass and gorse alight. Firefighters have spent the night battling with beaters and monitoring from a distance. pic.twitter.com/yISKeVdoK4
