Barber shop in Cornwall fined for cutting hair in lockdown
A barber shop has been fined after staff were caught cutting a customer's hair behind a screen.
The hair stylist in West Cornwall was handed a £1,000 fixed penalty notice for breaching lockdown regulations.
Businesses such as hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons have been forced to close under the current national restrictions.
Councillor Rob Nolan said: "This business clearly knew that it should not be operating during lockdown."
Mr Nolan, Cornwall Council's portfolio holder for environment and public protection, added: "We know it is incredibly difficult for businesses at the moment but we must all do our bit to stop the spread of the virus.
"We will not hesitate to take action against those who ignore the rules and put communities at risk."
The authority said its staff and Devon and Cornwall Police responded to reports from the public and visited the barber shop last week.
They found a customer having their hair cut in a screened area of the shop.
The council is not naming the barber shop, which has 14 days to appeal.
