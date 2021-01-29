BBC News

Kit Hill death: Fifth person charged in investigation

image captionCallum Hill, 22, was found at a beauty spot with serious injuries on 26 March and died two days later

A man has been charged with conspiracy to commit violent disorder in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man at a beauty spot.

Callum Hill died two days after being found seriously injured at Kit Hill, near Callington, on 26 March.

Daniel Humphries, 24, from Callington, was charged at Truro Crown Court.

Last week Andrew Hatrey, 38, from Callington, and Kristian Humphries, 30, from Gunnislake, were charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Alexander 'Billy' Humphries, 27, from Callington, has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent against Hatrey and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Terri Underwood, 40, from St Ive, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They and Daniel Humphries have been bailed.

All five are due to appear at Truro Crown Court on 22 February.

