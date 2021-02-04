Covid: Playgrounds and skate parks closed by councils in lockdown
The closure of some playgrounds and outdoor skate parks in lockdown has left families "gutted" and "frustrated".
Government guidance states parks can stay open for permitted daily exercise, but some town councils in Cornwall have closed them on safety grounds.
Mother-of-three Rosie Palmer said her local park had been a reward for her children after home schooling.
However, due to overcrowding the council closed it in January.
Ms Palmer, 37, said her family was "gutted" when they shut the park in Beacon, Camborne.
"It was just so good and we all came back in a good mood afterwards. Now the days are longer, we've got less of a going out routine, we haven't left the house as much," she said.
"We're kind of a bit lost in the afternoons. Walks are boring for the children, they just want to play."
Beacon was one of three parks temporarily closed by Camborne Town Council on 12 January.
Samantha Hughes, acting town clerk, said it was "a time to be cautious not reckless" and there had been "just too many people in one place".
Some people praised the move on social media and said the playground had been "heaving" in lockdown with no social distancing.
Ms Hughes said the decision was being repeatedly reviewed.
In Newquay, father Steve Dempsey, 46, said he was "frustrated" that his local skate park had shut.
"My 10-year-old son's got attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
"He gets very frustrated very easily and needs to be able to get his energy out. It's our life, that skate park."
"I know a lot of kids are the same. To take away their friends, to then take away all their exercise too. There's a lot of anxiety and frustration," he added.
Louis Gardner, Mayor of Newquay, said the town council closed the facility and employed security guards at the start of lockdown after about 50 people had been there at one time.
He said government guidance on skate parks was not clear, but it had followed advice from SkateboardGB and Sport England to shut, as "outdoor sports facilities had been directed to close".
"I totally understand some people have struggled, but now is not the time not to waiver," he said.
Elsewhere, Hayle Town Council said "given the high usage and the continued failure to follow" government guidance it had made the "painful decision" to close its playground and skate park.
However, charity Play England has called for authorities to reopen all playgrounds.
It has sent an open letter - signed by psychologists, academics and paediatricians - to all local councils which states play parks are "a lifeline" for the most disadvantaged children who might have limited indoor space and no garden.
For Cornwall Council parks, the authority said it had kept them open in line with "clear government guidance" but urged residents to "assess how busy a facility is before using it".
