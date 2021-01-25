Bude gas explosion: Injured woman taken to Bristol hospital
- Published
A woman injured in a gas explosion which destroyed a house in Cornwall is getting further treatment in Bristol, her daughter has said.
Three people were in the house in Bude during the explosion last Wednesday.
Josie Cornish was taken to Southmead Hospital on Sunday for treatment for an infection but was "in good spirits", daughter Demelza Snell said.
She added that "astounding" offers to help and even rebuild the property had been "pouring in with kindness".
'Bomb going off'
Josie, her husband, Alan, and paramedic son Darren were all in the semi-detached house during the explosion, which was heard about a mile away.
They said it "sounded like a bomb going off" and it was a "miracle" they escaped alive with the help of neighbours.
Ms Snell said they were all "absolutely gobsmacked" and "couldn't believe our eyes" at the scene.
She added her father "came out unscathed" and her brother, Darren, suffered burns to his face and hands "but can function with them".
Her mother also suffered burns to her face and hands, she said.
In the meantime, people had been getting in touch to say they "want to help with everything, even building a new house from scratch", Ms Snell said.
Offers had come via a page the family set up on social media titled Bude DIY SOS, based on the title of the BBC television series DIY SOS.
She said: "We are so overwhelmed.
"We're still waiting on documents and insurance to let us know [what we can do], but everyone is just willing to crack on."
Ms Snell said a mobile home had been found for temporary accommodation when Mrs Cornish got back.
