Covid: Cornwall to open its first mass vaccination centre

image copyrightPA Media
image captionPeople aged 80 and over will be the first to be invited for vaccination at Stithians Showground

Cornwall's first mass vaccination centre is set to offer "thousands of people" the Covid vaccine from Monday.

People aged 80 and over, and the vulnerable, will be the first groups to get their jab at Stithians Showground.

The site near Truro is in addition to ten mass vaccination sites announced by the government this week.

Rob White, clinical lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, said the news marked a "significant day" for Cornwall.

The showground will help to support vaccination efforts already underway by the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) and 12 GP surgeries spread across the county.

Mr White, from clinical commissioning group (CCG) NHS Kernow, said: "This marks a significant day in Cornwall's commitment to vaccinate as many people against Covid-19 as safely and efficiently as possible.

"It will build upon the fantastic and tireless efforts of our GPs, practice nurses, and everyone across the health and care system to vaccinate our most vulnerable people."

'Emotional for everyone'

The latest announcement from Cornwall forms part of the government's target to vaccinate the most vulnerable members of society by 15 February.

Stithians Showground centre will be staffed by clinicians, non-registered vaccinators, administrative staff and volunteers, according to chief pharmacist at RCHT Iain Davidson.

Eligible people have been asked to be "patient" and wait for their invitation for vaccination at the showground.

Seeing those first to receive their jab would be "emotional for everyone involved", the site's general secretary Jenna Payne said.

Further information on the region's Covid vaccine roll-out is available on the NHS Kernow's vaccine page.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your comments and story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

