Bude house damaged in gas explosion
- Published
Three people were taken to hospital after a gas explosion at a house in Cornwall.
The fire service was called to reports of an explosion at a house on Traly Close in Bude on Wednesday evening.
There had been reports that two people were trapped inside the semi-detached property, but crews found no casualties.
Police said three occupants, two men and a woman, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The next door neighbours were also forced to leave their property.
Fire crews remained at the house until it was assessed by a structural surveyor.
All those affected have found alternative accommodation and the house remains cordoned off.
