Second man charged with murder over Kit Hill death in March
- Published
A second man has been charged with murder over the death of a man at a beauty spot in Cornwall in March.
Andrew Hatrey, 38, from Callington, was remanded in custody after a hearing at Truro Magistrates' Court.
Callum Hill, 22, from Plymouth, died two days after being found with serious injuries at Kit Hill on 26 March.
Kristian Humphries, 30, from Gunnislake, was also charged with murder on Monday after a "painstaking" nine-month investigation, police said.
A 27-year-old man from Callington has also been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and a 40-year-old woman from St Ive in East Cornwall has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
They will appear before magistrates on a date to be decided.
