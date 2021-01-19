Eden Project's Tim Smit plans cookery school in Lostwithiel
- Published
The co-founder of the Eden Project has submitted plans to build a cookery school and accommodation on an old golf course.
Sir Tim Smit wants to create a "world class" facility on the former site of Lostwithiel Golf Course in Cornwall.
Mr Smit wants to grow "rare European vegetables and allow the public to taste them, via a new cookery school and tasting kitchen".
No date has been set for when Cornwall Council will decide on the plans.
Mr Smit bought the site with his son Alex in 2016 and has already planted nearly 3,000 fruit trees with plans for 1,000 more.
The planning application states they want Lostwithiel to "develop into a centre for the development of new food crops".
The new teaching facility and 20 accommodation units will be aimed at "would-be horticulturalists, amateur gardeners and horticultural students that will visit and stay at Gillyflower Farm".
The application also sets out plans for "a microbrewery, distillery, cider and fruit presses, and of course, a fruit storage area designed to enable the fruit to ripen naturally".
The golf course has been "re-sculpted and renewed" to create a nine-hole course.
In 1990 Sir Tim rediscovered the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, alongside John Willis, a descendant of the family who owned the gardens.
Sir Tim was a co-founder of the Eden Project, which opened in 2001, but stepped aside from his role as chief executive in 2013.
The Eden Project was temporarily closed to visitors in December until at least January 6 due to flooding and landslips.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.