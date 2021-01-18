Man charged with murder over Kit Hill death in March
A man has been charged with murder after a "painstaking" investigation into the death in March of a 22-year-old, police said.
Callum Hill, from Plymouth, was found with serious injuries at Kit Hill, near Callington, on 26 March.
Kristian Humphries, 30, from Gunnislake, has been remanded in custody after appearing at Truro Magistrates' Court, officers said.
A second man, 38, will appear in court charged with murder on Tuesday.
Mr Hill died from his injuries two days after being found.
Two other people have been charged in connection with the incident.
A 27-year-old man will appear on charges of grievous bodily harm and a 40-year-old woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
Det Insp Rob Back said the charges followed a "painstaking nine-month police investigation" and detectives were "continuing to gather evidence" in preparation for trial.
"Our thoughts however remain firmly with Callum's family at this difficult time."