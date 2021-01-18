Holidaymaker in Cornwall died flicking cigarette away
- Published
A man on holiday at a caravan park died when he fell as he flicked his cigarette away, an inquest heard.
Warren Millington, 50, from Walsall, was staying at a caravan park in Cornwall with family in August 2020.
He lost his balance on the plastic decking at his static caravan and toppled 6ft (1.83m), landing on his head.
Acting senior coroner for Cornwall, Andrew Cox, concluded his death had been an accident.
The inquest in Truro on Monday heard Mr Millington suffered a broken neck in the fall and a "devastating brain injury".
Mr Millington, a scaffolder who was also known as Woz, suffered a heart attack and died from a hypoxic brain injury.
'A tragic accident'
Mr Millington was on holiday in Pentewan with his wife, Jane, and other family members.
His wife said he was a "fit and active" man and described how they had returned from a night out enjoying some drinks.
Mr Millington had gone onto the deck for a cigarette but as he flicked away the butt over the decking, he lost his balance and toppled over a 3ft (0.91m) high hand rail.
Family gave him CPR and called the emergency services, who continued treating him at the scene.
He was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro where he died later the same day.
His wife said he had been drinking but was not drunk, and that it was a "tragic accident".
Police who helped Mr Millington at the scene said there were no suspicious circumstances.
The coroner concluded that the death was accidental.