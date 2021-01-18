Man airlifted to hospital after cliff fall
A man was airlifted to hospital after he fell down a cliff, police have said.
The man had fallen "part way down a cliff" between Boscastle and Crackington Haven in Cornwall on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said.
When emergency services arrived at the scene they spotted the injured man at the base of High Cliff.
He was winched to safety and taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Other emergency services, including Bude RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard rescue helicopter, were also called.
