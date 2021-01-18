BBC News

Man airlifted to hospital after cliff fall

Published
image copyrightBude Coastguard Rescue Team
image captionEmergency services were called to a cliff between Boscastle and Crackington Haven in Cornwall

A man was airlifted to hospital after he fell down a cliff, police have said.

The man had fallen "part way down a cliff" between Boscastle and Crackington Haven in Cornwall on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said.

When emergency services arrived at the scene they spotted the injured man at the base of High Cliff.

He was winched to safety and taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

Other emergency services, including Bude RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard rescue helicopter, were also called.

Related Topics

  • Crackington Haven
  • Boscastle

Related Internet Links

  • Devon and Cornwall Police

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.