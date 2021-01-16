G7 summit 'fantastic opportunity' for Cornwall
- Published
Hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall will provide a "fantastic opportunity" to showcase the county on the world stage, local leaders have said.
Carbis Bay, near St Ives, will host the event in June, with incoming US president Joe Biden among the world leaders set to attend.
Visit Cornwall estimates the summit could provide a £50m economic boost.
Cornwall Council's leader said he was "determined that this event delivers a lasting legacy for our residents".
Juilan German said the G7 summit, set to take place from 11 to 13 June, was "a fantastic opportunity to showcase the best of Cornwall and the UK on the world stage, and to build our strength and prosperity at home".
The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan make up the G7 and leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU are also due to attend as guests.
International delegates are set to stay at the Tregenna Castle Resort and other locations around Cornwall, while Cornwall Airport Newquay and the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth will also play an official role.
Kim Conchie, from Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, said there was a "need to make sure the love is spread" around the county and "make sure people in Bude and Saltash are as proud of the fact this event is coming... as people in St Ives and Falmouth".
Mr Conchie said people should not be surprised Cornwall had been chosen because it had "exactly the sort of economy that the world is going to be interested in as the 21st Century moves into full gear after Covid".
He pointed to "floating offshore wind, our digital businesses, our premium food and drink businesses [which are] produced ethically and with a huge interest in provenance".
Mr Conchie warned there was a need to get the event "right" in a way sympathetic to the deprivation in the county, adding: "There will be people who don't want this to be an excuse for another glossy coating of Cornwall."
The £50m economic boost for the region suggested by Visit Cornwall includes an increase in future tourism.
Chief executive Malcolm Bell said the summit would showcase Cornwall's beauty, adding: "The G7 leaders' summit will focus the world's press and TV on this very special place and this exposure is promotion we could never buy."
Devon and Cornwall Police's Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said the force had been preparing for the summit, which will require a high level of security, for several months, including speaking to colleagues who had managed similar events.
"It provides an opportunity for all my colleagues to demonstrate our operational excellence and world-class policing skills on a global stage," he said.
"We are excited to be playing our part working with and supporting our partners to deliver a safe and secure G7 summit."
Peter Andrew MBE, chair of Corserv Group, which will support the event's logistical arrangements, said: "We are committed to ensure that the event is a great success for Cornwall and see it shine on the world stage."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your comments and story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.