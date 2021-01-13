Covid: Cornwall school attendance 'up seven-fold' on first lockdown
Thousands more children are at school in Cornwall compared to the first lockdown in spring 2020, figures show.
Public health bosses are urging parents to think about whether they need to send their children to school after an attendance survey was carried out by the Department for Education.
The survey showed 8,457 pupils attended school in Cornwall on Monday - about 13.4% of pupils from surveyed schools.
In April, the average total attendance was 1,200, or about 1.6%.
'Caught us by surprise'
Simon Hague, chief executive of the Crofty Multi Academy Trust, which has nine schools with 2,500 pupils in the Camborne and Redruth area, said his schools were seeing attendance rates of up to 40% compared to 10% in March 2020.
"We expected an increase in demand but that has caught us by surprise."
Mr Hague said he believed there were a number of reasons for the increase.
"We know that the criteria for critical worker places have broadened so there are more parents now eligible," he said.
"I also think parents perhaps have greater confidence and understand that schools are doing a good job of keeping Covid-safe.
"I think employers are expecting more from employees during this lockdown."
Mr Hague said everyone was working hard to deliver quality learning face-to-face and remotely.
"We will do our best here but it is going to involve partnership between government, schools and families," he added.
Sally Hawken, Cornwall Council's cabinet member for children and public health, said: "The whole purpose of a lockdown is to slow down community spread of the virus, which is difficult to do when you have large numbers of children still attending schools.
"If your circumstances allow it, I ask that anyone deemed a critical worker negotiate what works for you with the school so that your children aren't in every day."
