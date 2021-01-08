Covid: Oxford vaccine rollout starts in Cornwall
- Published
Residents at a Newquay care home are among the first to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Cornwall.
The coronavirus jab will also be rolled out across GP surgeries, starting with Mount Hawke, Penzance, Redruth, Helston and Pensilva.
Laura Westaway, manager at Clovelly House Care Home, said: "To be part of the rollout means more than words can describe".
GP practices will contact people according to advised priority groups.
'Sense of hope'
This move is part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history, with the aim to offer vaccines against coronavirus to most care home residents by the end of January.
Ms Westaway said: "It feels like a big step back on to the path of normality.
"Our residents and staff both have been given a real sense of hope with the news of the vaccine".
By mid-February, the target is to vaccinate 13 million people in the top four priority groups.
Dr Iain Chorlton, GP and NHS Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group chairman, said: "GP practices are working together as primary care networks to deliver the vaccine... with more becoming available in the coming weeks.
"This way of working means we can continue to offer primary care services from our surgeries.
"GP practices will be contacting people according to the advised priority groups, you do not need to do anything," he said.
Unlike the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, which has been used in Cornwall since December, the Oxford vaccine does not need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures and is easier to move.