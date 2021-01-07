Teacher died in 'unfortunate' paddleboard accident
- Published
A teacher died in a "desperately unfortunate" freak paddleboard accident, an inquest has heard.
Simon Flynn, 42, was paddleboarding with his partner in Cornwall when the current took him towards a moored boat and he jumped into the sea.
Still attached to his ankle leash, the teacher from Cheltenham was unable to get free and the force of the current pushed him under the water.
It was an accidental death, the coroner confirmed at an inquest in Truro.
Simon's partner, Chia Appleby, who was on the water with him in the Camel Estuary, said he was a good swimmer and did a lot of water sports.
She told the inquest he had had coronavirus earlier in the year and was suffering with "really bad insomnia" and had chronic fatigue.
After jumping in, Ms Appleby said she could "see that all his body was under the boat" with only his head above the water.
He was trying to grab cords from the boat, but they were not attached and he shouted for help, the inquest heard.
The event planner jumped in to help her partner and her screams were heard by rescuers.
When his head went under the water for a third time he did not re-emerge until he was recovered from the water several minutes later when attempts were made to resuscitate him.
A post-mortem examination concluded he suffered a minor head injury and died from drowning.
Charlie Palmer saw the paddleboarder "lose his balance" from Rock Sailing Club on 31 August.
He dived in, undid the leash and pulled Mr Flynn to the surface, but found him unresponsive.
The acting senior coroner, Andrew Cox said there was an "issue for manufacturers" and described the actions of Mr Palmer as "selfless".