Covid: MPs told to prioritise police for vaccine
A police federation is calling for officers to be prioritised for the coronavirus vaccine after reporting more than 230 are currently off work in one force due to the virus.
Devon and Cornwall Police Federation has written to MPs in the counties, asking them to ensure "a level of priority" for officers.
Chairman Andy Berry said otherwise public safety could be put at risk.
"We must protect our protectors," he said.
The force has about 3,000 officers and more than 230 are currently off work with Covid-19 or having to self-isolate, Mr Berry said.
There are also more than 150 police staff off work for virus-related reasons.
Mr Berry said: "I absolutely understand the need to medically prioritise the elderly and vulnerable with vaccinations, but equally it must be a national priority to ensure that the police force remains effective, particularly now as we see the new Covid variant rampaging across the country.
"Many officers across Devon and Cornwall do not have the option of working from home, or within a Covid-secure office."
Coronavirus vaccines are being given to the most vulnerable first, including care home residents, their carers and those over 80.
Health and social care workers are also being prioritised, but there is currently no further prioritisation by occupation.
Mr Berry said they were "calling on MPs" from both counties - the majority of which are Conservative - "to do their best to convince the government on this issue".
"We must protect our protectors, their families and as a result protect the public.
"The public expects police officers to put themselves in harm's way and I believe that it is only fair to expect that these same frontline officers get prioritised for vaccination."
His call follows a request by the Welsh Police Federation and chair of the Met Police Federation in London who also called for officers to receive a vaccine as a priority.
The government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said in its report on 30 December that first responders may be prioritised in the second phase of vaccinations alongside others at increased risk because of their occupation.
However, no decisions have been made.