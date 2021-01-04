Covid-19: Cornwall airport shut until at least February
- Published
Cornwall's main airport has temporarily closed for commercial flights until at least mid-February, bosses have said.
Cornwall Airport Newquay had previously shut its doors to travellers on 9 November due to a lack of demand before reopening on 18 December.
On Twitter it said its terminal had now "temporarily closed" with commercial flights "currently suspended".
Flights to Heathrow, Leeds-Bradford and Manchester were expected to restart on 12 February, its website said.
Covid-19 Update— Cornwall Airport NQY (@Newquay_Airport) January 4, 2021
Cornwall Airport Newquay’s terminal is now temporarily closed with all commercial flights to and from the Airport currently suspended. You can find expected restart dates for flights on our website here: https://t.co/ia56cgdjlC
The next flights were not listed until mid-March, the website also said.
The airport said its website had the most up-to-date information from airlines but it was "subject to change".