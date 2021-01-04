Covid: Some schools in Devon and Cornwall to stay shut
- Published
A number of primary schools across Devon and Cornwall are not reopening due to staff shortages.
It follows a weekend of debate over whether primary schools should join secondary schools and delay the start of term due to rising Covid cases.
Other primary schools across the South West are remaining closed for emergency inset days.
It comes after teaching unions advised it was not safe for staff to be in school.
St Mewan Primary School in St Austell is one of a number to announce changes to its planned opening.
It is expected to open for only key worker and vulnerable children from Tuesday for two weeks due to "inadequate staffing levels".
In a letter sent to parents at 16:00 BST on Sunday, head teacher Elaine Badger said: "Unions have consulted with their members and encouraged them to write to their head teachers... informing them that they will not attend the workplace but will be available to work remotely from home.
"Today I have received many of these letters from members of staff which means that I am unable to reopen the school."
'A mess'
Ian Bruce, from the Cornwall Association of Primary Heads, said there were 235 primary schools in Cornwall and he imagined there would be "235 slightly different approaches".
"It is down to the head teachers to solve what is basically a mess because the lead is not coming from government," he said.
Many schools have published updates to parents on social media including St. Mary's Catholic Primary School, in Falmouth, Kings Ash Academy, in Paignton, and Mawgan-in-Pydar Primary School, in St Mawgan.
Cornwall Council is urging parents to check with individual schools.
Councillor Sally Hawken, cabinet member for children and public health, said she supported schools that chose to stay closed on Monday "to take stock and assess the latest public health position for Cornwall".
The Department for Education said closing should only be a "last resort".