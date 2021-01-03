Man dies after tree falls on houseboat in Cornwall
- Published
A man has died after a tree fell on to a houseboat in Cornwall, police say.
Emergency services, including an inshore lifeboat, were called out to the scene in Sailor's Creek, near Falmouth, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday.
The man was treated at the scene but later pronounced dead.
He has not been identified but Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were currently treating the death as a "tragic accident".
A file was to be prepared for the coroner, the force added.