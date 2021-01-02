Porthleven fire: Workshop and garages damaged
- Published
A workshop and three garages have been damaged in a fire in west Cornwall.
Fire appliances and a water carrier were called to the workshop in Wellington Place, Porthleven, at about 14:10 GMT, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
A 50m (165ft) cordon was put in place around the scene and three neighbouring homes evacuated while crews dealt with the blaze and gas cylinders on site.
People nearby were told to keep doors and windows shut to keep out fumes.
Crews were to "remain on scene checking the temperature of the cylinders on scene until safe", the fire service said.