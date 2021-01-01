Adult and child seriously injured in Calenick crash
An adult and a child suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash on New Year's Eve.
The two-car crash happened on the A39 at Calenick near Truro at 17:13 GMT, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
The force said the two occupants of a Peugeot suffered serious injuries, with the adult being taken to Derriford Hospital while the child was airlifted to Bristol Children's Hospital.
The other driver sustained minor injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who saw a 2019 Nissan Skyline in the Truro area at around 17:00 to come forward.