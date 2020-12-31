Snow and ice shut A30 over Bodmin Moor
- Published
Snow and ice have shut the A30 over Bodmin Moor in mid-Cornwall.
Highways England and police said the dual carriageway had been closed eastbound from Bodmin and motorists should avoid the area.
Areas of hazardous driving conditions - including snow, ice and hail - had been reported all the way to Okehampton in Devon, about 40 miles (64km) away, police said.
There have been reports of lorries and cars being stranded in the Bodmin area.
Snow ploughs had been dispatched, officials said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they had been dealing with reports of "multiple" crashes and drivers should "please reduce your speed to a crawl".
Valli Harris was driving to Launceston in her car but had to go into a layby near Jamaica Inn after a minor accident.
She was not hurt but said that "suddenly it was just a complete blizzard".
She added: "It was a good thing I did come off, because it was just at that point I saw other cars were stopping and had their hazard warning lights on".