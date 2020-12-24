BBC News

Falmouth WW2 veteran's stolen wedding gift replaced by RAF

image captionDr Edmund James was presented with a replica photograph by the RAF after his original was stolen

A former Spitfire pilot who had a treasured photograph of the plane he flew in World War Two stolen, has had it replaced with a replica by the RAF.

Dr Edmund James, 98, was originally given the photograph as a wedding gift when he was 19. It was signed by the colleagues who flew with him.

In November, it was stolen from his study in Falmouth, Cornwall.

Dr James said getting a replacement was "the most wonderful Christmas present".

"It reminds me of my days as a pilot and I've always looked upon it ever since," he said.

image copyrightFalmouth and Helston Police
image captionThe original Spitfire photograph was signed by Dr James' RAF colleagues

Dr James noticed the original Spitfire photograph was missing from his study wall in November and notified police.

The RAF was made aware of the situation and presented Dr James with a new photograph on Wednesday.

Wing Cdr Marshall Kinnear from RAF St Mawgan said: "We were able to identify a series of 16 photographs that were taken in succession and this is as close as they could find to the one that was lost."

Dr James, who joined the RAF when he was 17 years old, said the replacement was "even better than the one I lost".

"It's the most wonderful Christmas present I could possibly imagine," he said.

"Thank you very much indeed."

image captionDr James said the replacement photograph was "even better than the one I lost"

