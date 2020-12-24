Falmouth WW2 veteran's stolen wedding gift replaced by RAF
A former Spitfire pilot who had a treasured photograph of the plane he flew in World War Two stolen, has had it replaced with a replica by the RAF.
Dr Edmund James, 98, was originally given the photograph as a wedding gift when he was 19. It was signed by the colleagues who flew with him.
In November, it was stolen from his study in Falmouth, Cornwall.
Dr James said getting a replacement was "the most wonderful Christmas present".
"It reminds me of my days as a pilot and I've always looked upon it ever since," he said.
Dr James noticed the original Spitfire photograph was missing from his study wall in November and notified police.
The RAF was made aware of the situation and presented Dr James with a new photograph on Wednesday.
Wing Cdr Marshall Kinnear from RAF St Mawgan said: "We were able to identify a series of 16 photographs that were taken in succession and this is as close as they could find to the one that was lost."
Dr James, who joined the RAF when he was 17 years old, said the replacement was "even better than the one I lost".
"It's the most wonderful Christmas present I could possibly imagine," he said.
"Thank you very much indeed."