Redruth pair killed by carbon monoxide, police suspect
Two people found dead at a property in Cornwall were poisoned by carbon monoxide, police suspect.
The bodies of the elderly man and woman were discovered by officers called to the property in Redruth on Monday night, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The pair, whose ages were not revealed, were pronounced dead at the scene in Trefusis Road, at about 21:00 GMT.
Officers said the deaths were being treated as "unexplained, following suspected carbon monoxide poisoning".
A post-mortem examination would be held in due course, police said.