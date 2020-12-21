Flushing: Van winched from river after rolling off quay wall
A van has been winched from a river after it rolled off a quay wall in Cornwall.
No-one was in the vehicle when it ended up in the Penryn River at Flushing Quay near Falmouth on Sunday afternoon, Coastguards said.
A boom was placed around the van by firefighters to prevent oil and fuel spreading with the rising tide.
A crane on a salvage barge was used to winch the vehicle out of the water at about 18:00 GMT.
Matt Rogers from Falmouth Coastguard said "luckily no-one was injured".
"There was no-one in it [the van] when it went over the quay and landed on its roof."
He added that the "small amount of pollution" leaking from the vehicle was "well contained".