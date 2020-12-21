BBC News

Flushing: Van winched from river after rolling off quay wall

image captionThe van ended up in the Penryn River on Sunday afternoon

A van has been winched from a river after it rolled off a quay wall in Cornwall.

No-one was in the vehicle when it ended up in the Penryn River at Flushing Quay near Falmouth on Sunday afternoon, Coastguards said.

A boom was placed around the van by firefighters to prevent oil and fuel spreading with the rising tide.

A crane on a salvage barge was used to winch the vehicle out of the water at about 18:00 GMT.

image captionA boom was placed around the van to prevent leaking oil and fuel from spreading

Matt Rogers from Falmouth Coastguard said "luckily no-one was injured".

"There was no-one in it [the van] when it went over the quay and landed on its roof."

He added that the "small amount of pollution" leaking from the vehicle was "well contained".

image captionThe vehicle was recovered from the water at about 18:00 by a salvage boat

