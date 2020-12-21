Eden Project avoids serious flood damage
The Eden Project in Cornwall has been "very fortunate" to avoid serious damage after being forced to close due to flooding and landslips.
Eden's co-founder Sir Tim Smit said victory had been snatched "from the jaws of potential defeat" after water levels increased.
He said two large pumps had arrived "just in time".
The site is expected to reopen on Tuesday and those who missed out will get new bookings in the coming days.
Sir Tim said at 08:00 GMT on Sunday, while pumps were on the way, the water levels "just started to rise and rise and rise".
He said water in the Charlestown Leat, which flows across the north end of the site, was backing up, but they were "very fortunate" and managed to get two big pumps on site "just in time".
He said the water had caused several thousand tonnes of spoil to come off the side of the quarry and into the pit.
Sir Tim said it had been a "close run thing" but "we are very happy to be still fighting".
The Eden Project, which is built in a disused china clay quarry and first opened in 2001, also suffered serious flooding in 2010.