Eden Project avoids serious flood damage

image captionThe Eden Project is expected to reopen on Tuesday after heavy rain caused floods and landslips

The Eden Project in Cornwall has been "very fortunate" to avoid serious damage after being forced to close due to flooding and landslips.

Eden's co-founder Sir Tim Smit said victory had been snatched "from the jaws of potential defeat" after water levels increased.

He said two large pumps had arrived "just in time".

The site is expected to reopen on Tuesday and those who missed out will get new bookings in the coming days.

image captionHeavy rain on Sunday caused landslips at the tourist attraction

Sir Tim said at 08:00 GMT on Sunday, while pumps were on the way, the water levels "just started to rise and rise and rise".

He said water in the Charlestown Leat, which flows across the north end of the site, was backing up, but they were "very fortunate" and managed to get two big pumps on site "just in time".

image captionSir Tim said rising water in the lake under the stage would lift its base and could crack it open

He said the water had caused several thousand tonnes of spoil to come off the side of the quarry and into the pit.

image captionSir Tim said the pumps arrived "just in time" but behind him were two "really big scars" where several thousand tonnes of spoil had come off the side into the pit

Sir Tim said it had been a "close run thing" but "we are very happy to be still fighting".

The Eden Project, which is built in a disused china clay quarry and first opened in 2001, also suffered serious flooding in 2010.

